Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s documentary ‘Zero Se Restart’ now streaming on Prime Video

Zero Se Restart, a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the making of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s acclaimed film 12th Fail, is now available to stream on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Directed and edited by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, the documentary is produced by Vinod Chopra Films. It is streaming in India and 200 other countries and territories on Prime Video.

More than just a typical “making-of” feature, Zero Se Restart offers an intimate, and often humorous, look at Chopra’s creative process, as he and his team navigate the challenges of bringing 12th Fail to the screen.

Director Jaskunwar Singh Kohli revealed that he hand-picked the most entertaining and exciting 85 minutes out of 18,850 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage captured over three years for this documentary.

“I spent three years working with VVC on 12th Fail. I got to witness his creative process firsthand — during writing, during the shoot, and even through the edit process,” he added.

“Zero Se Restart may initially seem like a behind-the-scenes documentary—and it certainly is. But when viewed, I hope a more powerful story emerges,” said Vidhu Vinod Chopra in a statement.

“I had little idea how to film 12th Fail when I started—and yet, here it is. It’s a celebration of courage embedded in all artistic processes. Zero Se Restart is a perfect example that grit, grace, and growth all come when you allow yourself to restart,” the filmmaker added.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who starred in 12th Fail, said, “Zero Se Restart brought back the fear, the fire, and the faith. We shot in unpredictable locations, chasing moments with no safety net. Watching Mr. Chopra lead a young crew — armed with endless rewrites and no takers for the story at first — was truly inspiring.”