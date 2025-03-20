Actor Chiranjeevi honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at the UK Parliament

Actor Chiranjeevi was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the United Kingdom Parliament in recognition of his contributions to Indian cinema and society over the years, he said in a social media post on Thursday.

“Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons - UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India,” the actor wrote on X alongside pictures of him receiving the award at the UK Parliament.

The 69-year-old actor thanked his family and fans for showering him with love and being a part of his life. “Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers, blood sisters, my film family, well-wishers, friends and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing. This honor motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour. And Love to each one of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages.”

Chiranjeevi’s brother, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, wrote a heartfelt note on X to celebrate the feat. “The Lifetime Achievement Award to be presented by the United Kingdom Parliament will further enhance the fame of Annayya @KChiruTweets garu. Starting life as the son of an ordinary middle-class excise constable, with his own strength and the blessings of his artistic mother, he rose to become a megastar in the film industry, entertaining fans all over the world for four and a half decades, winning 9 Filmfare Awards and 3 Nandi Awards for Best Actor with his acting, and becoming synonymous with acting.”

Kalyan expressed pride in being Chiranjeevi’s brother, saying that the latter has always been a father figure to him. “I will always be proud to be born as his younger brother. I consider Chiranjeevi garu more like a father than an elder brother. He is the person who showed me the way when I was confused and did not know what to do in life. My elder brother Chiranjeevi garu is the hero of my life.”

Chiranjeevi was honoured with the second-highest civilian award in India, Padma Vibhushan, in 2024.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is all set to team up with Bimbisara director Mallidi Vassishta for an upcoming fantasy adventure, tentatively titled Mega 157. He is also working on Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy film, expected to release on May 9, 2025. The film also features Trisha, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath in pivotal roles.