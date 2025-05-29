Veteran actor Rajesh Williams dies at 75 in Chennai; actress Radhika Sarathkumar mourns his passing

Veteran actor-businessman Rajesh Williams passed away on May 29 in Chennai, at the age of 75. His passing was mourned by actress-producer Radhika Sarathkumar and producer-author G. Dhananjayan, among other industry friends.

“Deeply shocked and sudden to hear of #Rajesh's unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect to his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity,” Sarathkumar wrote on X on Thursday.

G Dhananjayen also paid tribute to Williams. He posted, “Very sad to read about the passing away of Actor #Rajesh sir, a fine actor and a respected person in film industry. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir.”

According to news reports, Williams’s nephew confirmed that the actor passed away on Thursday after complaining of low blood pressure earlier in the day. He died en route to the hospital. Williams is survived by his daughter Divya and son Deepak, who made his acting debut in 2014. His wife, Joan Sylvia Vanathirayar, passed away in 2012.

Rajesh debuted as an actor with a small role in the 1974 Tamil film Aval Oru Thodar Kathai. He then played a lead role in the 1979 film Kanni Paruvathile. He acted in the 1984 film Achamillai Achamillai, written and directed by K. Balachander. Williams also appeared in television shows like Micro Thodargal – Azhukku Vetti and Karthigai Deepam. He last appeared in the Tamil version of Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, where he played Yadhoom Uncle, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif.