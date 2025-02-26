Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ becomes first South Indian film to trend on Netflix for 13 weeks

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Lucky Baskhar has become the first South Indian film to trend continuously for 13 weeks on Netflix since its digital premiere on the streamer in November 2024, the makers announced on X on Wednesday.

“#LuckyBhaskar’s mind game is spot on in the digital arena too. First South Indian film to trend for 13 weeks straight on @netflix A true downpour of love from the audience. #BlockbusterLuckyBaskhar streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi Languages on @NetflixIndia,” Sithara Entertainment, the production banner behind the crime drama, wrote on X.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar released in theatres on October 31, 2024. The film revolves around a debt-ridden middle class man who resorts to financial scams to earn quick bucks. Alongside Dulquer, the ensemble cast of the film includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Surya Srinivas, Sandeep, Ramki, Kishore Raju, Sivannarayana Naripeddi and Tinnu Anand.

Produced by Fortune Four Cinema and Sriraka, alongside Sithara Entertainment, Lucky Baskhar is Dulquer’s first film to earn more than Rs 100 crore at the global box office.

On the work front, Dulquer will next be seen in Selvamani Selvaraj’s Kaantha, co-produced by the actor’s production banner DQ Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati-led Spirit Media.