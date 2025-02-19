Varun Dhawan’s 2024 action thriller ‘Baby John’ now available to stream on OTT

Varun Dhawan-starrer 2024 action thriller Baby John is now streaming on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Wednesday, sharing a funny video featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Varun.

Also featuring content creator and internet personality Darshan Magdum, the video shows the actors announcing the release of Baby John on Prime Video, while singing a song. “We can listen to this hazaar baar #BabyJohnOnPrime, Watch Now,” the streamer wrote alongside the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Baby John was available for rent on the platform for Rs 250, but it is now accessible to everyone with a subscription.

Helmed by Kalees and produced by Jawan helmer Atlee, Baby John is an adaptation of the 2016 Tamil-language blockbuster Theri, originally directed by Atlee.

Baby John boasts an ensemble cast featuring Varun Dhawan in the titular role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff. The story features Varun Dhawan in two avatars — a no-nonsense cop Satya who later fakes his own death and turns into a vigilante, to protect his daughter from a ganglord Babbar Sher (Jackie Shroff).

The film struggled at the box office, with a worldwide collection of Rs 61 crore gross, which includes Rs 47.3 crore gross earnings in India.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Border 2, an upcoming sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film. Also starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles, the film is helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.