Fans disappointed as censored version of Unni Mukundan’s ‘Marco’ drops on OTT

Actor Unni Mukundan’s Malayalam action drama Marco is now streaming on SonyLIV, the OTT platform announced on Thursday on social media. However, fans have expressed disappointment over the unavailability of its uncut version on the streamer.

“The war has begun! Marco is here,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film featuring Unni Mukundan in his fierce and dreaded demeanour. In the poster, the actor, with a cigar clenched between his teeth, appears to be attacking someone with a chainsaw. The film was theatrically released on December 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right after the announcement, fans took over the comment section, expressing disappointment over the release of its censored version. One social media user commented, “Disappointed by the decision to avoid uncut version.” Another wrote, “Without the uncut version there is no purpose in watching the movie again. So disappointed.”

The film, which has been billed as the most violent film released in Malayalam cinema to date, has received A certificate by CBFC because of its action scenes and gore.

Helmed by Haneef Adeni, Marco follows Marco Jr. (Unni Mukundan) as he embarks on a mission to avenge his blind brother’s murder. Marco’s brother Victor identified his killer, Russell Isaac (Abhimanyu S. Thilakan), by recognising the distinct scent of his perfume and the vehicle he uses before being attacked.

As Marco digs deeper into the criminal underworld, uncovering shocking betrayals and corruption, he becomes embroiled in a deadly game where trust is a rare commodity. With stylish cinematography and intense action sequences, Marco promises a gripping revenge saga.

The film also stars Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Jagadish, Riyaz Khan, and Arjun Nandhakumar in pivotal roles. The film has collected Rs 70.3 crore gross in India and Rs 32.25 crore overseas.