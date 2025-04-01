Two minutes of scenes removed from 'L2: Empuraan' amid row; not out of fear, says maker

More than two minutes of scenes have been deleted from Mohanlal’s latest crime thriller L2: Empuraan, producer Antony Perumbavoor said on Tuesday amid raging controversy over some parts of the content.

The development comes two days after Mohanlal assured that the controversial portions of the film will be removed.

"There is no question of being afraid. We live in a society. We never intended to do anything which would hurt the sentiments of anyone. If someone is unhappy with the film, then as producers, directors and actors of the movie, we all have the responsibility to address that grievance,” Perumbavoor told reporters in Kochi.

"So, we all jointly took the decision to carry out the edits. Around two minutes and some seconds worth of scenes have been removed," he added.

Perumbavoor denied any political pressure or external influence behind the decision.

"It is not because of any threats or pressure by anyone. Even if people are affected, we will take the same steps," he said.

Perumbavoor confirmed that there will be a third film in the Lucifer franchise.

The decision to carry out the edits was taken despite overwhelming support for the film, its producers and the actors from all quarters, including the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly V.D. Satheesan.

However, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said he won't watch Empuraan, adding that he was disappointed by this sort of movie-making.

The movie has faced intense criticism from BJP and RSS with regards to some portions of the film.

L2: Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer movie, a trilogy planned by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, L2: Empuraan has grossed approximately Rs 69.98 crore nett in India since its March 27 release.