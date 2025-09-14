Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ to arrive early, set for a December release

Dharma Productions-backed romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, will hit theatres on December 31, Aaryan said on Sunday.

The upcoming romcom, directed by Sameer Vidwans, was previously set to hit theatres on February 13 next year.

“Your last day of the year is with us #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025. The year ends but Love Begins,” the actor captioned his post on X.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri follows the love story of Aaryan’s Ray and Panday’s Rumi. The actors wrapped shooting for the film earlier this month. The film also stars Jackie Shroff in a key role.

Panday had previously shared screen space with Aaryan in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

On the work front, Panday, 26, last appeared in Karan Singh Tyagi’s Kesari Chapter 2. Ananya is also set to headline Dharma Productions-backed romance film Chand Mera Dil, which will hit screens later this year.

Aaryan, 34, last starred in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He also has a romance drama, co-starring Sreeleela, and Mrighdeep Lamba’s Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand in the pipeline.