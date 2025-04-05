MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tickets for Travis Scott’s India show sell out in hours, BookMyShow adds second show

The 33-year-old artiste will be performing at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18

Entertainment Web Desk Published 05.04.25, 06:03 PM
Travis Scott

Travis Scott Instagram

Tickets for American rapper Travis Scott’s debut India performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 sold out within hours on BookMyShow today, according to data available on the ticket booking website.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has now been added on October 19 at the same venue.

As tickets went live on BookMyShow earlier today, fans were soon left disappointed by the queues of people waiting for their turn. According to X users, around 2-3 lakh people were waiting for their turn in the queue.

This led to a meme fest on social media, with fans joking about their struggle to get the tickets. “When you try to book Travis Scott concert tickets on BookMyShow, but it show your JEE rank,” one of them wrote on X.

“When Travis Scott said ‘It's lit,’ he was clearly talking about my dreams of attending his concert—up in flames now,” another X user tweeted.

The 33-year-old artiste will be performing in India for the first time as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour in October.

Back in January, additional tickets for British rock band Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour concert in Mumbai had to be added to meet the demand.

The Circus Maximus World Tour is the fourth concert tour by Scott and it seeks to promote his fourth studio album Utopia (2023). The musician’s last tour, Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour, ended in 2019. The Circus Maximus World Tour, which commenced on October 11, 2023, in North Carolina, will conclude on November 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Known for chart-topping singles like Highest in the Room (2019), The Scotts (2020), and Franchise (2020), Scott is set to join a slew of international celebrities who have performed in India.

While British rock band Coldplay and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai in February, Canadian musician Shawn Mendes performed in the city during the third edition of Lollapalooza India 2025. Global sensation Bryan Adams captivated audiences in Mumbai in December last year.

American hard rock band Guns N' Roses is also set to perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on May 17 as part of their India 2025 tour.

