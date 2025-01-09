‘Reacher’ Season 3 trailer: Alan Ritchson is in full-on combat mode as Jack Reacher; watch here

In Season 3 of Prime Video’s Reacher, ex-military cop-turned-investigator Jack Reacher will go undercover to bust a dubious rug import business and extricate a DEA informant from the criminal enterprise.

In an action-packed trailer of Season 3 that dropped on Wednesday, Alan Ritchson, playing Reacher, turns on his charm even as his character starts to probe a syndicate called Bizarre Bazaar, the owner of which is one of his old enemies.

After several challenging tests to prove his competency, Reacher is welcomed into the core team of Bizarre Bazaar, raising the stakes. The two-minute-11-seconder is packed with scenes of gunshots, explosions and hand-to-hand combat.

Created by Nick Santora, Prime Video’s Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. The show follows former army man Reacher who is not only strong and smart but also travels from town to town solving crimes and confronting adversaries. The third instalment will adapt Child’s seventh novel, Persuader (2003).

Joining the cast this season are Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy. Hall plays Zachary Beck, a powerful businessman who’s a widower with a 20-year-old son, Richard. Beck owns a rug import company that Reacher suspects is a front for illegal activities. Cassidy plays Susan Duffy, a sharp and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sarcastic bent.

Additionally, Brian Tee has been cast as Quinn, a menacing former Lieutenant Colonel in the army who had once been investigated by Reacher for selling military secrets. Johnny Berchtold joins as Richard Beck, Zachary's sensitive and artistic son, who was kidnapped and mutilated five years ago.

Reacher Season 3 is set to stream on Prime Video from February 20.