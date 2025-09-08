‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ trailer: Lakshya’s Aasmaan Singh navigates his way through the film industry

Lakshya’s young star Aasmaan Singh tries to carve an identity for himself in Bollywood, but faces hurdles on the way, in the trailer of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, dropped by Netflix on Monday.

The three-minute-28-second long video introduces Lakshya as young star Aasmaan Singh and Bobby Deol as superstar Ajay Talwar. A rising star, Aasmaan has bagged a film that will mark the acting debut for Talwar’s daughter (Sahher Bambba). However, Aasmaan’s dates are clashing with another film directed by Karan Johar.

As Aasmaan faces the difficult choice of prioritising one film over another, he gets embroiled in several unwarranted situations, some orchestrated by Talwar himself.

“Too filmy to be real. Too real to be filmy Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram. The trailer also sees actor-dancer Raghav Juyal as Lakshya’s friend.

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Salman Khan appear as themselves in the series. It also features a cameo by director-producer Karan Johar.

Aryan Khan, has written and directed The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series also stars Sahher Bambba, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh in key roles.

The series is produced by Bonnie Jain and Gauri Khan under Shah Rukh’s home banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on September 18.