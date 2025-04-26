‘Sirens’ trailer: Meghann Fahy takes on a luxurious cult headed by Julianne Moore

Meghann Fahy plays Devon, a woman paranoid over her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) getting entangled with her rich and mysterious boss Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy series Sirens, dropped by the streamer on Friday.

Set over the Labour Day weekend at a luxurious seaside mansion in a posh island, the two-minute-43-second-long trailer introduces us to Fahy’s Devon, who arrives at the mysterious Cliff House, where a series of suspicious events take place. At the mansion, Alcock’s Simone works as an assistant to Moore’s Michaela aka Kiki, the lady of the house and wife of billionaire mogul Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon).

Upon her arrival, Devon cannot help but notice the cult-ish life that Michaela offers her residents at Cliff House, a luxury that is like a drug to her sister Simone. Despite Simone swearing that she’s the “happiest she’s ever been”, Devon isn’t impressed by the wealthy, colourfully-dressed people strolling through the mansion.

Set to Doechii’s viral song Anxiety, the trailer gives a glimpse of the rising tension as Devon tries to figure out whether Michaela is a well-wisher for Simone or is indeed a “monster” threatening to drag her sister through hell.

“Michaela and Simone are friends. They’re trauma-bonded. They’re codependent,” creator and executive producer Molly Smith Metzler said in a statement to Netflix Tudum. “But they also really need something from each other. And what they need from each other shifts throughout the show,” she added.

According to Variety, the lead trio will be joined by Kevin Bacon, Glenn Howerton, Bill Camp, Josh Segarra, Felix Solis, Trevor Salter, Lauren Weedman, Britne Oldford, and Jenn Lyon. Sirens is produced by Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap.

Written by Molly Smith Metzler, best known for her critically acclaimed Netflix series Maid, Sirens is an “incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class”, according to Netflix.

Sirens is slated to premiere on Netflix on May 22.