‘Work of art’: Fans gush over Tom Holland’s brand-new suit for upcoming Spider-Man movie

Tom Holland’s new suit from the upcoming MCU film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed, with fans gushing over the fresh look of the beloved character.

After teasing the suit in a video shared on August 1 to mark National Spider-Man Day, Marvel Entertainment dropped another video to reveal the brand new costume. In the clip, Holland warms up and approaches the camera to offer a glimpse of his vibrant, more comic-accurate suit.

“We ready?” Holland asks in the video before revealing his suit, which features darker red and blue tones and a larger spider insignia. Several fans have pointed out that the costume is in line with Spider-Man’s suits from Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home.

Fans could not keep calm after the first-look was revealed. “Amazing, spectacular, astonishing,” wrote an X user. Another fan said that the comic book film genre is in a “great” place, referring to the upcoming Spider-Man film, and other recent Marvel and DC ventures like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Superman and the upcoming Supergirl film.

A fan called Holland’s Spider-Man look very “mature”. He said, “Tom’s Peter looks VERY mature. I'm loving the look. The suit is so fucking good.”

Another Marvel fan took a stroll down memory lane and drew parallels between Holland’s teenage Peter Parker and his grown-up avatar.

The new Spider-Man suit was called a “work of art” by a fan on X.

“It's the same suit as the one at the end of No Way Home, I prayed for days like this!! A Brand New Day, a Brand New Era,” tweeted a fan.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Holland is currently filming for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. He will start shooting for Spider-Man 4 after wrapping up production for the Nolan-helmed film.

According to a report by US-based entertainment magazine Variety, actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who played Peter Parker’s friends MJ and Ned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.