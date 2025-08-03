MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Coolie’ trailer: Rajinikanth plays a gold smuggler trying to reclaim his lost glory

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming drama also stars Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Aamir Khan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.08.25, 01:05 PM
Coolie trailer

Rajinikanth in 'Coolie' YouTube

Tamil star Rajinikanth plays a former gold smuggler who sets out to reclaim his lost glory in the trailer of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming action drama Coolie, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

In the three-minute-two-second trailer, Rajinikanth’s Deva heads out on one final mission with his gang, smuggling stolen technology hidden inside antique golden watches.

The trailer also features actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sathyaraj in massy action scenes. The trailer also had a blink-and-miss appearance of Aamir Khan, who will play Dahaa in Coolie.

In a standout meta moment, Rajinikanth and Shruti Haasan discuss their respective bonds with a certain person. While Shruti says it’s her father, Rajinikanth quips that he is his friend first. Fans interpret the exchange as a reference to Kamal Haasan.

Coolie boasts a star-studded cast, including Pooja Hegde, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir and Kannada actor Upendra. The music for Coolie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who had previously composed the music for Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.

Coolie, which will hit theatres on August 14, is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner War 2 at the box office.

