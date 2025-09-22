Tom Holland suffers concussion on the set of ‘Spider-Man Brand New Day’

Production on Spider-Man: Brand New Day came to a halt this weekend after the film’s lead, Tom Holland, was taken to hospital from the Glasgow set.

The actor was treated for a mild concussion, and a source close to the production said he will take a break “out of precaution” but is expected to return in a few days.

Deadline reported that no one else was affected in the incident, while a production meeting is scheduled for Monday to revise filming plans.

According to The Sun, Holland sustained the injury during a stunt gone wrong. The outlet added that he still attended a charity event over the weekend with co-star and fiancée Zendaya.

The accident comes as the actor returns to location filming after several years. Before cameras rolled in Scotland last month, Holland had said he was “over the moon and so excited” to be back on set after Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was shot entirely on sound stages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is eyeing a summer 2026 release, locking in a July 31 debut. Sony revealed the title of the upcoming film earlier this year at CinemaCon. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige.

Feige recently revealed that the upcoming film will return to “street-level” stories — a Spider-Man staple in previous films and animated shows.

Zendaya reprises her role as MJ in the new instalment, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas joining the ensemble. The film will also mark the return of The Punisher, the much-loved anti-hero from Daredevil, this time in Spider-Man universe.

Holland and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, beginning a friendship that later developed into a relationship in 2021.