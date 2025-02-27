‘Havoc’: Tom Hardy's gritty detective fights corruption in new Netflix action thriller

“I just came from a crime scene… nine bodies,” says Tom Hardy’s Walker, a gritty detective fighting his way through the city’s criminal underworld in the teaser for Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller Havoc.

Dropped by the streamer on Wednesday, the 59-second-long teaser opens with Walker finding himself entangled in a web of corruption and conspiracy. “I make one phone call and you and your friends go down,” an influential person warns Walker.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The high-octane film follows Walker after a drug deal in his city goes wrong. Walker finds himself with several factions on his tail, including a vengeful crime syndicate and a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. While attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, Walker is forced to confront the demons of his past,” reads the official synopsis of the film on Netflix’s companion site Tudum.

Havoc also stars Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang and Jim Caesar in key roles.

Set to premiere on Netflix on April 25, Havoc is written and helmed by The Raid director Gareth Evans, who is producing the film alongside Hardy, Ed Talfan and Aram Tertzakian.