Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ to drop on OTT in August

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the eighth and last instalment of the film franchise, is set to make its OTT debut on August 19, the makers announced on Tuesday.

“Around the world, you showed up. Now bring home #MissionImpossible - The Final Reckoning on Digital August 19 and see it in theatres today,” the official X page of the film franchise wrote alongside a video.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise’s fourth straight Mission film since 2015’s Rogue Nation, The Final Reckoning brings back the old guard of IMF allies: Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Vanessa Kirby, alongside newer faces like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales.

The ensemble also features Angela Bassett, Henry Czerny, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Originally titled Dead Reckoning – Part Two, the eighth Mission: Impossible film was renamed The Final Reckoning following the release of its predecessor.

Set against a globe-trotting backdrop and packed with practical stunts Cruise has made his signature, the film opened in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on May 17.