‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ to cross Rs 50-crore mark in India today

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in the spy thriller franchise led by Tom Cruise, is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark in India, even as its daily earnings dipped below Rs 5 crore nett for the first time since release.

As per data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 4.75 crore nett on Wednesday, taking its five-day total to Rs 49.75 crore nett at the Indian box office. The Rs 50-crore milestone is expected to be breached on Thursday.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed film opened with a collection of Rs 16.5 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 17 crore nett on its first Sunday. Monday and Tuesday saw a dip to Rs 5.75 crore nett each, followed by Wednesday’s slide to under Rs 5 crore.

The English version of The Final Reckoning has contributed Rs 31.19 crore nett to the earnings, while the Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 15.74 crore nett. The Telugu and Tamil versions brought in Rs 1.69 crore nett and Rs 1.09 crore nett, respectively.

The Tom Cruise-starrer saw an overall occupancy of 13.03 per cent for the English version on Wednesday, with the Hindi version logging 9.28 per cent overall occupancy. The Tamil version recorded the highest occupancy at 26.73 per cent, while Telugu screenings registered 11.38 per cent.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt and his team as they chase a rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity, a threat that could endanger all of humanity. Alongside Cruise, the film features Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Meanwhile, horror continues to find takers as Final Destination: Bloodlines, the latest entry in the long-running supernatural thriller franchise, wrapped up its first week in India with a solid Rs 30.30 crore nett collection.

The film, which released on May 15, opened at Rs 4.5 crore nett and picked up over the weekend, collecting Rs 5.35 crore nett on Friday, Rs 6 crore nett on Saturday, and Rs 6.6 crore nett on Sunday.

The film went on to mint Rs 2.75 crore nett on Monday, Rs 2.85 crore nett on Tuesday, and Rs 2.25 crore nett on Wednesday.