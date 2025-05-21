Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ inches closer to Rs 50-crore mark in India in four days

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in the spy franchise led by Tom Cruise, is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore milestone at the Indian box office after a four-day theatrical run, as per trade reports.

The action spectacle has amassed Rs 44.75 crore nett in four days at the domestic box office, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning opened to Rs 16.5 crore nett on its first day and gained momentum over the weekend, earning Rs 17 crore nett on its first Sunday. However, the daily earnings dipped to Rs 5.75 crore nett on Monday, followed by Rs 5.50 crore nett on Tuesday.

The English version of the film has been the biggest contributor to the overall revenue, bringing in Rs 27.8 crore nett. The Hindi-dubbed version followed with Rs 13.99 crore nett, while the Telugu and Tamil versions added Rs 1.47 crore nett and Rs 0.92 crore nett, respectively.

On Tuesday, the English version logged an overall occupancy of 17.94 per cent, while the Hindi version clocked a 14.50 per cent overall occupancy. The Tamil shows registered 24.25 per cent while the Telugu version clocked 12.54 per cent occupancy.

Released in India six days ahead of its worldwide debut, The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and the IMF team as they confront ‘Entity’, a rogue artificial intelligence that threatens to end the world. The film features returning stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Henry Czerny, alongside new additions Hayley Atwell and Angela Bassett.

Meanwhile, Final Destination: Bloodlines, the latest instalment in the Final Destination film franchise, has minted Rs 27.70 crore nett in India after six days of theatrical run.