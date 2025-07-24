‘Saiyaara’ title track becomes first Bollywood song to enter Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart

The title track for Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become the first Bollywood song to make it to Spotify’s Top 50 Global chart, as per data available on the music streaming platform.

The song by Tanishk Bagchi, Farheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami has beaten the likes of Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga on the Spotify chart. At the time of filing this copy, it stood at the fifth position on the list.

This is the first time a Bollywood film song has achieved the feat. However Indian songs like Hanumankind’s Big Dawgs have also featured on the list previously.

K-pop Demon Hunters song Golden, Justin Bieber’s Daisies, Sombr’s Back to Friends and Alex Warren’s Ordinary are the top four songs on the chart.

All the six songs from Saiyaara ranked in the top 10 on Spotify’s India Top 50 charts as recorded on Tuesday evening. Barbaad (Reprise) by Jubin Nautiyal and Shilpa Rao, Vishal Mishra’s Tum Ho Toh, Humsafar by Sachet-Parampara and Saiyaara (Reprise) by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal are also trending in the Indian chart of Spotify.

Ahaan’s cousin Ananya Panday and sister Alanna Panday cheered for him on social media following the achievement. “Saiyaara on global charts top 50 on Spotify, how crazy! I'm doing my bit to take it to number 1 now. Let's do it India #OnLoop.” Alanna also posted a screenshot, writing, “#Saiyaara hit Spotify Global Charts #7,” Ananya wrote on her Instagram stories.

“#Saiyaara hit Spotify Global Charts #7,” Alanna shared on her Instagram story.

Saiyaara has been performing well at the box office. It has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of the six days in theatres.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.