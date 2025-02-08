Joy Goswami, three other Bengali writers to make acting debut with Rakhee Gulzar-starrer ‘Aamar Boss’

Renowned Bengali poet Joy Goswami and authors Tilottama Majumder, Smaranjit Chakraborty and Pracheta Gupta are set to make special appearances as guest artists in Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s upcoming Rakhee Gulzar-starrer bengali film Aamar Boss, set to release on May 16, Windows Productions announced on Friday.

“When writers turn actors... Our favourite writers and poets will make a special appearance as guest artists in our upcoming film, Aamar Boss. Here’s a sneak peek at some moments from the set, featuring Joy Goswami, Tilottama Majumdar, Smaranjit Chakraborty and Pracheta Gupta. Mark your calendars, as Aamar Boss is set to release on May 16th,” the filmmakers wrote, sharing the video on Instagram.

The video opens with director-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee enjoying a light-hearted conversation with the authors. Actress Sauraseni Maitra, who was recently seen in Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei, also appears in the video. Nandita Roy, who is the co-director of the film, welcomed Rajpat writer Tilottama Majumdar to the sets with an embrace. The video ends with the directors explaining a scene to the Jara Bristite Bhijechilo poet Joy Goswami.

Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar is set to make a comeback to Bengali films after 23 years. Her last big-screen Bengali release was Rituparno Ghosh-directed Shubho Mahurat (2003). Also featuring Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Srabanti Chatterjee, the film revolves around Rakhee’s character, who takes the reins of a corporate office.

Rakhee’s last work in Bengali cinema was Nirban, directed by the late Goutam Halder, in 2019. The film, though showcased in festivals, hasn’t had a theatrical release yet.

Aamar Boss was screened under the Indian Panorama section at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in November 2024.