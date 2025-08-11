‘Baaghi 4’ teaser: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt hack and chop enemies in gory actioner

Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt hack and chop their enemies in the latest Baaghi 4 teaser, loaded with gory action sequences, dropped by production banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Monday.

The one-minute-49-second-long video shows Shroff and Dutt’s characters facing off against each other. The video is filled with jarring visuals, including that of Dutt lighting a cigar with a severed hand which is on fire. Likewise, Shroff kills his enemies with knives and swords without flinching. The action sequences also feature Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu.

The upcoming film, directed by A. Harsha and set to hit theatres on September 5, is the fourth instalment in the popular action franchise Baaghi. The original film, released in 2016, follows the story of Shroff’s Ronny, a rebellious martial artist, who is sent to a training academy where he falls in love with Sia (Shraddha Kapoor), a budding actress. When Sia is kidnapped by a ruthless gangster, Ronnie must harness his skills to rescue her.

The sequel, which released in 2018, stars Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee alongside Tiger. The film amassed Rs 259 crore nett at the global box office. Baaghi 3, which hit screens in 2020, marked the return of Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Sia.

On the work front, Shroff last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan.