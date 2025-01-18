Salman Khan teases clothing brand Being Human’s collaboration with ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Indian actor Salman Khan’s clothing brand Being Human has collaborated with Marvel ahead of the February 14 release of Captain America: Brave New World, he announced on Saturday.

“Gear up for something super, something heroic! 🛡️ @marvel_india for the first Avenger himself... stay tuned with @beinghumanclothing for an exciting journey ahead,” the 59-year-old actor wrote alongside a picture of him resting his hand on the iconic Captain America shield on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unleash your inner hero. A brave new legacy is here,” the tagline of the poster reads.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the announcement. “Bhaijaan X Captain america ❤️,” one of them wrote. “We want 👀bhaijaan in marvel movies,” another fan commented.

After being chosen by Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers as his successor in the role of Captain America, Anthony Mackie takes up the iconic shield used by the superhero and faces off against Red Hulk in the upcoming MCU film Captain America: Brave New World.

Chris Evans portrayed Steve Rogers in three previous Captain America films and four Avengers movies. During the finale of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Rogers decided to give up on his superhero suit and return to the past to live out the rest of his days with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). He entrusted his vibranium shield to Wilson, who vowed to keep his legacy alive.

Danny Ramirez has reprised his role as former Air Force lieutenant Joaquin Torres for Captain America: Brave New World. Tim Blake Nelson has also returned as Samuel Sterns aka The Leader, who last appeared in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.

While Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito has been cast as G.W. Bridge in the film, Shira Haas has joined as Ruth Bat-Seraph, a former Black Widow who is now a high-ranking US government official.

Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah and adapted from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.