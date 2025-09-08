Kamal Haasan confirms on-screen reunion with Rajinikanth in upcoming film

Kamal Haasan Sunday confirmed that he will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in an upcoming film. The actors, who have worked together in films like Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, and 16 Vayathinile, have not appeared together on screen for 46 years.

Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum (1979) was the last film they collaborated on.

Speaking at the SIIMA Awards in Dubai, where he received an award for his performance in Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal was asked if fans can expect a collaboration with Rajinikanth. He responded, “We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurrence) but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying”.

“This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together,” the veteran actor added. “It is you all who thought/created the competition. We don't have any competition between us. It's important that we got the chance to do this”.

“We always wanted to produce each other's films,” the parliamentarian further said.

While Kamal did not confirm additional details about the upcoming project, reports suggest that director Lokesh Kanagaraj may helm the film. He has worked with Kamal in 2022’s Vikram. Rajinikanth headlined his latest film Coolie, which hit theatres last month.

On the work front, Kamal was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which was a box office failure. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.