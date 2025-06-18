Theo Rossi and Billy Campbell to star in 'A Better Place'

Actors Theo Rossi and Billy Campbell are set to feature in thriller film "A Better Place".

Written and directed by Anton Sigurdsson, best known for "Women", the feature film will also star Rosaline Elbay, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The story follows a disgraced deputy, his anxious partner, and a sharp-tongued female prisoner who cover up a hit-and-run, only to spiral into paranoia, greed and buried secrets that tear them apart.

Rossi is best known for his role in the drama series "Sons of Anarchy" and has been a part of films such as "Red Sands" and "Lowriders".

Campbell's credits include projects such as "Dynasty" and "The Rocketeer".

Elbay is known for her work in the Netflix thriller series "Kaleidoscope". She portrayed the role of Judy Goodwin in the project from directors, Mairzee Almas, Russell Lee Fine, Everardo Gout, and Robert Townsend.

"A Better Place" is produced by Wes Hull, Jason Armstrong, Diana Hull, Erlingur Jack Gudmundsson, Rossi and Sigurdsson.

