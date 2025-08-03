‘Saiyaara’ gives tough competition to ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ at box office; ‘Dhadak 2’ lags

Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama Saiyaara continued to perform well at the domestic box office on its 16th day in theatres, giving tough competition to Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy film Son of Sardaar 2, which released on Friday.

While the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda-starrer earned Rs 6.35 crore nett on Saturday, the Vijay Kumar Arora-directed film raked in Rs 7.5 crore nett on its second day in cinemas, as per industry data tracking portal Sacnilk.

Saiyaara released in theatres on July 18 to an overwhelming response from the audience, raking in Rs 172.75 crore nett in the first week, the second highest Week 1 grossser among Hindi films after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. It earned another Rs 107.75 crore nett in Week 2.

The third week began with a collection of Rs 4.5 crore nett on Friday. With Saturday’s earnings, the total domestic haul of the Yash Raj Films-backed romance drama stands at Rs 291.35 crore nett in 16 days.

Son of Sardaar 2, on the other hand, began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.5 crore nett. With Saturday’s haul, the total domestic earnings of the film stand at Rs 14.75 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions’ Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, continued its lukewarm performance at the box office on Day 2. The Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal has earned Rs 7.25 crore nett in India.