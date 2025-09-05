‘Hoa Hoa Hoa’ season is here! ‘The Twilight Saga’ to stream on YouTube for free next week

All the five movies in the Twilight franchise will be available to stream for free on YouTube from September 8 to September 15 in India, the makers announced on Friday.

The official YouTube channel of the film franchise is currently hosting a countdown on the platform. According to the data available on YouTube, the livestream will begin on September 8 in India at 12.30am.

“Happy #HoaHoaHoaSeason! Celebrate #TeamEdward #TeamJacob and #TeamBella and watch the FULL Twilight Saga, streaming back-to-back on the official Twilight YouTube channel from September 7th, 12 PM PST to September 14th, 11:59 PST. Return to Forks and relive every moment during the ultimate Hoa Hoa Hoa Season movie marathon,” reads the description of the video on YouTube.

The Twilight Saga will return to theatres in October.

Based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer, the film series became a multi-billion-dollar franchise. It featured Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as the lead couple and expanded into five blockbuster films — Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2. Released between 2008 and 2012, the films were a massive commercial success, grossing over USD 3 billion worldwide.

In 2015, Meyer released Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, a gender-swapped version of the original story. She later followed up with Midnight Sun in 2020, which revisits the Twilight franchise from the perspective of Edward Cullen, the vampire who captures Bella Swan’s attention in the original novel.

Midnight Sun is being adapted into an animated series, currently in development at Netflix.