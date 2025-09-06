The Turtles co-founder Mark Volman passes away at 78 after brief illness

Mark Volman, a founding member of the 1960s rock band the Turtles and singer known as “Flo” of Flo & Eddie, died Friday in Nashville after a brief sudden illness, as per US media reports. He was 78.

Born in Los Angeles in 1947, Volman began playing music and performing at an early age. After graduating from Westchester High School in 1965, he founded the Turtles with Howard Kaylan, lead guitarist Al Nichol, rhythm guitarist Jim Tucker, bassist Chuck Portz and drummer Don Murray.

The group released pop hits including It Ain’t Me Babe, Elenore and the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Happy Together, on which Volman sang harmony.

The Turtles disbanded in 1970, and Volman and Kaylan formed Flo & Eddie. The duo toured with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention and recorded background vocals for artists such as T. Rex on Bang a Gong (Get It On) and Bruce Springsteen on Hungry Heart.

They also contributed music to television, including the children’s series Strawberry Shortcake.

In his late forties, Volman earned a bachelor’s degree from Loyola Marymount University in 1997 and an M.F.A. in 1999. He later taught music business courses at Belmont University in Nashville.

Volman was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020 but continued to perform during the early stages of his illness. He went public with his diagnosis in 2023, the same year he published his memoir, Happy Forever: My Musical Adventures With The Turtles, Frank Zappa, T. Rex, Flo & Eddie, and More.

“Sad to hear about the passing of my friend Mark Volman. We had a lot of great times over the years, and I’ll always remember his humor, kindness, and that incredible voice that helped give us so many timeless songs with the Turtles,” musician Micky Dolenz wrote in condolence.

“The world lost one of the kindest, funniest, and sweetest people I’ve ever met. Mark Volman AKA “Flo” from The Turtles. I’m heartbroken to say the least. I feel blessed to have toured with him over many years, and spend time on the bus listening to his stories and just talking about everything. I’ll miss his funny lines onstage talking to the audience, and all his antics,” wrote Greg Smith.

Volman is survived by his significant other Emily Volman, his ex-wife Pat Volman and their daughters Hallie Volman and Sarina Miller, and his brother Phil Volman.