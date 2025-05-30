‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ to hit Prime Video in August, first-look photos out

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, a prequel to Prime Video’s hit action series The Terminal List, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on August 27, the streamer announced in a press comminique, sharing first-look images from the upcoming instalment.

Co-created by The Terminal List author Jack Carr and original series creator-showrunner David DiGilio, the prequel explores the origin story of Ben Edwards (played by Taylor Kitsch). The espionage thriller traces his transformation from a Navy SEAL to a covert operative within the CIA’s Special Activities Center. Actor Chris Pratt also reprises his role as Lieutenant Commander James Reece.

Dark Wolf prioritises authenticity. The series has enlisted military veterans as writers, actors, technical advisors and executive producers to ensure a realistic depiction of the Special Operations community, its mindset, camaraderie and ethical challenges.

Tom Hopper, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, Rona-Lee Shimon, Shiraz Tzarfati and Jared Shaw will also play key roles in the upcoming prequel.

Executive producers on The Terminal List: Dark Wolf include Taylor Kitsch, Chris Pratt, David DiGilio, Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick. Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye helms the pilot episode. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and MRC/Civic Center Media.

Following the release of the first three episodes on Prime Video on August 27, new episodes will drop every week until the season finale on September 24.