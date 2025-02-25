Nicholas Galitzine’s first-look as He-Man from ‘Masters of the Universe’ out

Amazon MGM Studios has offered the first glimpse of The Idea of You star Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man for the live-action film Masters of the Universe, based on Mattel’s franchise of the same name.

Sharing a close-up shot of Galitzine’s hand and upper body as he holds the Sword of Power, the makers wrote on X, “Eternia is in good hands. Here's your first look at Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man with the Sword of Power in the upcoming film #MastersOfTheUniverse.”

Masters of the Universe is based on Mattel’s popular toy line which inspired a hit animated TV series (1983-85) and a 1987 film.

“A young man on Earth discovers a fabulous secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet, and must recover a magic sword and return home to protect his kingdom,” reads the official synopsis of the upcoming film on IMDb.

Jared Leto will star as the villainous Skeletor in the film, while Morena Baccarin is set to play the Sorceress. Alison Brie will play Evil-Lyn, James Purefoy will feature as King Randor, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms and Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena.

In the 1987 film, Dolph Lundgren played the titular character, while Frank Langella featured as Skeletor.

Travis Knight, best known for helming Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee, is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Butler. The initial drafts of the film were written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee.

Slated to release in theatres globally on June 5, 2026, Masters of the Universe will be produced by Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch, and Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner.