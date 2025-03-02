‘The franchise is changing my identity’: Tiger Shroff on ‘Baaghi 4’

Actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday opened up about his journey as an action hero in the Baaghi franchise, saying that his character isn’t the same anymore as the upcoming instalment Baaghi 4 is “changing” his identity.

“The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He's def not the same this time but I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago,” the 34-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is directed by A. Harsha, known for helming films like Vedha and Bhajarangi.

The fourth instalment in the popular action franchise, starring Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt, is set to hit theatres on September 5.

Baaghi follows the story of Ronny, a rebellious martial artist, who is sent to a training academy where he falls in love with Sia (Shraddha Kapoor), a budding actress. When Sia is kidnapped by a ruthless gangster, Ronnie must harness his skills to rescue her.

The Baaghi franchise began in 2016, with Tiger and Shraddha in the lead roles. The sequel, which released in 2018, starred Disha Patani and Manoj Bajpayee alongside Tiger, and amassed Rs 259 crore at the box office. Baaghi 3, which hit screens in 2020, marked the return of Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Sia.