The first song from Hooliganism takes listeners on a ride through the vibrant chaos of bustling fairground

Their sound is bold, unfiltered and deeply rooted in storytelling, narrating tales of the streets, the people and the emotions that shape everyday life. The first glimpse of Hooligaanism was unveiled at the SVF Music X SVF Cinemas event in Bolpur, and now, SVF Music is giving this band a platform to reach a wider audience, solidifying its commitment to nurturing talent. At the heart of Hooligaanism’s sound is Subhadeep Guha, known for his deep-rooted passion for experimental sounds. With his expertise, the band’s music resonates with raw energy, authenticity and a fresh perspective.

Anirban Bhattacharya brings his signature intensity and charisma to the band. Alongside Subhadeep and Anirban, the band features a stellar lineup which includes Debraj Bhattacharya, Krishanu Ghosh, Sushruta Goswami, Nilanshuk Dutta, Pritam Das, Pritam Deb Sarkar and Someswar Bhattacharya. Ujan Chatterjee lent his expertise as a composer to one of the tracks, enriching the band’s musical tapestry.

The band drops its first song, Melar gaan, on March 28. It takes listeners on a ride through the vibrant chaos of a bustling fairground, evoking nostalgia while pulsating with unfiltered energy. With a six-track album on the horizon, Hooligaanism promises to redefine the Bangla band landscape.

“Hooligaanism is more than just a group of friends making music — it’s a journey of passion and persistence. Thanks to SVF Music, our songs finally have a platform to reach you. We have a whole album of multiple songs. Our first track, Melar gaan, comes to life through the vision of the incredibly talented Riddhi Sen, who has directed the music video. This is just the beginning and we promise to bring you more music throughout the year with SVF Music,” said Anirban.

“Hooligaanism is our musical collective, a space where nine artistes blend words, melodies, rhythms, melancholy and joy,” said Debraj. “The music video for this song has been beautifully directed by Riddhi Sen. We’re grateful to SVF Music for believing in us, amplifying our voice and making this journey bigger than we ever imagined,” said Subhadeep.

"I first heard about Hooligaanism three years ago. I realised it wasn’t just about music — it carried a deeper philosophy, something raw and powerful. But none of this would have been possible without SVF Music and Anirban Bhattacharya. Their vision, passion, and unwavering support turned this idea into reality, giving Hooligaanism its first-ever music video," said Riddhi Sen.