The first look of the upcoming film Check In Cheque Out

Satrajit Sen's film Check In Cheque Out is all set to hit theatres this April. The movie, which promises a thrilling blend of laughter, excitement, and drama, tells the story of an ambitious young heiress who takes drastic measures to save her family’s struggling legacy hotel. However, her journey to revamp the hotel faces an unexpected hurdle.

The film’s first look, revealed today, offers a sneak peek into its quirky and humorous world. "We are extremely excited to announce the release date of Check In Cheque Out," said Satrajit Sen. "Our film is a unique blend of comedy, drama, and suspense. The hospitality industry here is thriving. I began exploring the nuances of why, despite all odds, Calcutta remains the hospitality capital, and that’s how the story was born."

Check In Cheque Out marks the return of Ratul Shankar to the screen 25 years after his debut in Utsab, and he will be seen in a poignant role alongside Ishaa Saha. Adding to the fresh appeal of the film, Chandreyee Ghosh, Aryann Bhowmik, Anuradha Mukherjee, Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Armit Mukherjee, Ayan Nandi, and Soumya Majumder bring vibrant energy to the project.

Produced by Meghdut RoyChowdhury, co-produced by Techno India Group and Novotel Kolkata — Hotel and Residences, Check In Cheque Out is set to release on April 18.