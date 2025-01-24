The first look of Pratim D. Gupta’s new film Ranna Baati

After the success of a thriller (Chaalchitro — The Frame Fatale), the obvious thing is to make more thrillers. But director Pratim D. Gupta, who had given us the delicious Maacher Jhol back in 2017, has gone back to what he loves the most — rustling up an emotional food film. Pratim is all set to start the shoot of his new film Ranna Baati from mid-February. Produced by Nandy Movies, Ranna Baati stars Ritwick Chakraborty, Sohini Sarkar and Anirban Chakrabarti among others. A t2 chat with Pratim...

Live to Eat

Food remains a surprisingly untapped subject in Bangla films, despite its undeniable significance in Bengali culture. For Bengalis, food isn’t just sustenance; it’s a lifestyle. Having stayed considerable periods in Mumbai, I can tell you that people there — and perhaps in most other parts of this country — eat to live, while Calcutta wholeheartedly lives to eat. For Bengalis, food is more than a necessity — it’s a celebration, a ritual, and an intrinsic part of every gathering. To ignore food as a cinematic theme is not just an oversight — it’s a travesty.

Food and Films

Food has always been celebrated in cinema, as the main subject in films like Ang Lee’s Eat Drink Man Woman or just as a leitmotif in films like Marie Antoinette. Look how Francis Ford Coppola used food in The Godfather. In the film, food symbolises family, honour, identity, and accomplishment for the Corleone family. Food also represents the family’s power structure, and the line between what is personal and what is business. It’s an incredibly versatile subject, equally suited to heartwarming narratives and darker explorations. If used well, it can be a playground for filmmakers.

Memories and Nightmares

A single dish can evoke nostalgia, happiness, or even deep sadness. Food has the power to transport you back in time — to your grandmother’s kitchen, a festive gathering, or even a painful memory. It carries stories and sentiments, often untold. Even in films where food isn’t the central theme, I naturally find ways to include food scenes, like in Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale. It’s just part of who I am as a storyteller.

A Feast for the Eyes

Filming food isn’t just about showing what’s on the plate; it’s about making audiences taste it with their eyes. That’s the challenge I embraced in Maacher Jhol. Every frame needs to exude the essence of the dish — its warmth, its texture, its soul. A plate of khichuri, for instance, should radiate comfort and homecoming. But every story demands a different approach, and I strive to immerse viewers in the culinary experience with each new film.

Navigating life and parenthood

My upcoming film, Ranna Baati, explores the relationship between a father and daughter, with food as the heart of their connection. Ritwick Chakraborty stars as the father, an IT professional navigating life and parenthood, while Sohini Sarkar takes on the role of a modern, glamorous cooking coach. It’s my first time working with Sohini and my first collaboration with Ritwick in seven years, making it an exciting reunion. Of course, no film feels complete without Anirban Chakrabarti, who plays Ritwick’s animated, life-loving friend, philosopher, and guide. Ritwick’s wife and daughter are in the process of being cast.

The Look and Feel

Creating distinct visual identities for the characters was key given that all these actors are prolific and seen in various avatars on various platforms. Ritwick’s look in Ranna Baati is unlike anything he’s done recently, while Anirban steps into a flamboyant, lively persona. Sohini, on the other hand, brings mystique and allure to her role of the charismatic Rita Ray.

