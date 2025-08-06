'The Devil Wears Prada 2' writer Aline Brosh McKenna: 'What an honour that people are still interested'

The sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama “The Devil Wears Prada” has garnered a wave of interest from fans after set photos became viral online and its screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who also penned the original, is not complaining.

The sequel appears to reprise much of the original cast and crew, with David Frankel directing again. The star-studded cast, including Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all returning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussing the chatter surrounding the film, McKenna told IndieWire: “In many ways, we’re speaking to a different world than we did in 2006.” “What an honor that people are still interested,” she said.

First-look photos of Hathaway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci against the original film’s bustling Manhattan backdrop started circulating on social media over the weekend.

“The Devil Wears Prada” was adapted from the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger of the same name. The film features aspiring journalist, Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Hathaway) as she trudges through the gruelling New York fashion scene. Her foray into fashion is made especially arduous by her new boss: the cutthroat, but established fashion magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Deadline reported that the sequel will also feature an exciting list of new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet.

Many of the details surrounding the plot have been kept under wraps, but it may draw on the original author’s follow-up novel, “Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns”.

The film is set to release on May 1, 2026 in the US and Canada.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.