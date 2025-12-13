First teaser of ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 hints at war and bloodshed

HBO has released the first teaser for the third season of House of the Dragon, signalling a more action-heavy and violent chapter in the Targaryen civil war.

The clip is part of a larger HBO Max promotional trailer showcasing 17 new and returning television series and docuseries slated for release next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple battle scenes are featured in the teaser, including glimpses of the Battle of the Gullet, a major naval conflict involving House Velaryon. The sea battle, described in the source material as the largest in Westerosi history, was originally planned for Season 2 but was postponed.

The clip also introduces actor James Norton as Lord Ormund Hightower, nephew of Otto Hightower and head of House Hightower.

During a sequence, Corlys Velaryon is heard saying, “You must decide what you want,” while Alicent Hightower adds, “Rhaenyra will do what she has to do. And what she has to do will be dire.” This scene hints at Rhaenyra’s expected move against King’s Landing, which was set up in the Season 2 finale.

The clip also highlights the evolving dynamic between Alicent and her son Aemond, who is ruling in place of King Aegon. Scenes show Alicent meeting Aemond in the throne room and later embracing him, suggesting their strained relationship will remain central to the narrative as the conflict deepens.

Additionally, Ormund Hightower is shown leading Hightower forces, indicating a broader mobilisation of the Reach. This development also hints at the future involvement of Alicent’s younger son, Daeron.

The North is also set to play a bigger role in the new season. Banners of House Stark are visible, alongside the Winter Wolves, a force of 2,000 Northern soldiers led by Lord Roderick Dustin, also known as Roddy the Ruin, portrayed by Tommy Flanagan. The group is expected to take part in several major battles during the season.

House of the Dragon Season 3 will stream on HBO Max in summer 2026.