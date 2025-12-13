Akshay Kumar gives witty reply to fan thanking actor for Akshaye Khanna’s performance in ‘Dhurandhar’

Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday hopped on the Dhurandhar meme bandwagon after a fan shared a still from his 2010 film Tees Maar Khan where he approaches Akshaye Khanna’s on-screen character for a role.

Akshaye has been earning plaudits for his performance in the Ranveer Singh-starrer film, which hit theatres on 5 December. The 50-year-old actor’s quirky dance to the beats of the Arabic track FA9LA has been winning the internet, especially after netizens got to know that he had improvised the entire act.

While netizens continue to recreate Akshaye’s moves in reels and heaping praise on the actor, a fan dug up a still from Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan which is going viral. In the scene, Akshay, who plays a filmmaker in the film, approaches Akshaye for a role in his film.

“Thank you director saab, for giving the nation such an amazing actor,” the fan wrote on X.

Resharing the tweet with wit and humour, Akshay wrote, “Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai…kabhi ghamand nahi kiya (I have never been arrogant, brother… never).”

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar immediately took to the comments section and wrote, “Hahahah!! Love you Paa Ji.”

The post sparked a meme flurry in the comments section, where netizens attempted to match Akshay’s witty energy. “Akshay bhaiya, ye GNK to mera copyright hai.. Ghamand Nahi Karta,” one of them wrote. “The Oscar winning director strikes,” another commented, referring to Akshay’s character in Tees Maar Khan.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real events, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.