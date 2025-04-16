Team ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ visits Jallianwala Bagh memorial ahead of film’s release

Team Kesari Chapter 2 visited the Jallianwala Bagh memorial ahead of the film’s April 18 release, shows a video dropped by the makers on Wednesday. In the one-minute-39-second-long clip, cast members Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan are seen paying respect at the memorial.

“Honouring the legacy by walking the grounds of courage. We are extremely honoured & grateful to be able to pay our respects at #JallianwalaBagh ahead of our release for Kesari Chapter 2 - The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh,” Dharma Productions wrote in the caption alongside the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kesari Chapter 2 delves into the ‘untold story’ of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, as per the makers. Akshay Kumar plays barrister C. Sankaran Nair, the fiery lawyer who challenged the British Raj in court following the 1919 massacre at Jallianwala Bagh. Nair faces off against R. Madhavan’s “genius” solicitor Neville Mckinley in the trailer of Kesari 2, dropped by the makers earlier this month.

Akshay Kumar recently called upon the British government and King Charles to watch the Karan Singh Tyagi-directed historical drama, saying the film will prompt them to “realise the mistake” regarding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 - The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is the second chapter in the Kesari film franchise. The first instalment, Anurag Singh’s 2019 film Kesari, narrated the story of the Battle of Saragarhi where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897.

Kesari 2 had a slow start to the advance bookings ahead of the April 18 release, selling 4,034 tickets for 2,015 shows, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The report added that the film has minted Rs 12.66 lakh (Rs 1.03 crore including block seats) gross so far in pre-sales.