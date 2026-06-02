Taylor Swift has recorded an original song for ‘Toy Story 5’ and we couldn’t be more excited

Global pop superstar Taylor Swift has announced that she has written and recorded an original song for Pixar's upcoming animated feature Toy Story 5.

The singer revealed that her new track, titled I Knew It, I Knew You, will be released on June 19, the same day the film arrives in theatres.

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Sharing the news with fans on Instagram, Swift spoke about her longtime connection to the iconic characters.

“I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie,” Swift wrote.

The singer said she was inspired to write the song after viewing an early version of the film.

“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening,” she continued.

“Sometimes you just know, right?” she added.

Physical copies of I Knew It, I Knew You, along with acoustic and piano versions, are currently available for purchase through Swift's official website.

The announcement followed a Toy Story-themed countdown on Swift's website featuring fan-favourite cowgirl Jessie waving from the corner of the screen. The countdown also displayed a ‘TS’ billboard matching blue-and-yellow signs that recently appeared in locations around the world.

Pixar had also teased Swift's involvement ahead of the official announcement. The studio shared images of the billboards and a video of Jessie dancing beside one of the signs.

The billboard design featured 13 clouds, widely viewed as a reference to Swift's lucky number.

In a social media post shared on May 30, Pixar referenced Swift's hit song Shake It Off. She's making those moves up as she goes,” the post read.

Industry insiders believe that the collaboration could potentially earn Swift her first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song. Composer-songwriter Randy Newman received Oscar nominations for songs from each of the first four Toy Story films.

Toy Story 5 will see Tom Hanks and Tim Allen reprise their roles as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. The film follows the group of toys as they face competition for children's attention from a new tablet called Lilypad.