Taylor Swift drops surprise music video of ‘Elizabeth Taylor’, pays tribute to the British actress

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift surprised fans on Tuesday by dropping a surprise music video for Elizabeth Taylor, a track from her album The Life of a Showgirl, paying homage to the iconic British actress.

The video, currently available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music for premium subscribers, is a montage of archival clips of the actress from her films and various ceremonies.

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The clips include shots from films including Cleopatra, Father of the Bride, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, A Place in the Sun, Giant, Suddenly, Last Summer, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Julia Misbehaves and Boom!.

The 36-year-old singer, however, hasn’t appeared in the music video.

Taylor, who transitioned from a child star to an Academy Award-winning actress and was also known for her pioneering work as an HIV/AIDS activist, died in 2011.

The song explores themes of fame, intense public scrutiny, and finding lasting love amidst chaos. Swift draws parallels between her own high-profile life and the actress’s, seeking reassurance from the actress's legacy of resilience.

The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3 2025.

The album comprises 12 tracks, including Opalite, Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic. The song The Fate of Ophelia became the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify in 2025.

Swift’s new concert-style film, The Official Release Party of a Show Girl, which serves as a companion to The Life of a Showgirl, debuted at No. 1 at the US box office, minting USD 33 million in North America.

The film was screened across all 540 AMC theatres in the US for three days and also played in select theatres in Mexico, Canada and Europe.