MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 23 July 2025

Madhya Pradesh declares 'Tanvi the Great' film tax free in the state

The announcement was made after actor and film's director Anupam Kher met CM Yadav

PTI Published 23.07.25, 11:01 AM
A still from ‘Tanvi The Great’

A still from ‘Tanvi The Great’ File picture

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday declared "Tanvi the Great" film tax free in the state.

The announcement was made after actor and film's director Anupam Kher met CM Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

After watching the film with Kher, Yadav announced to make it tax free in the state.

"Today in Bhopal, I got the opportunity to watch his film 'Tanvi The Great' with famous actor and director Anupam Kher. I announce to make the film tax free in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

He described it as a "touching" film dedicated to the "struggle, determination and dreams of an autistic girl".

He said that it will inspire people to be more sensitive, humane and kind towards specially-abled children.

On the occasion, film's lead actor Shubhangi Dutt and child artist Viraj Aggarwal were also present, an official said.

CM Yadav congratulated Kher for making a "film with a great purpose".

Kher also presented his book "Different But No Less" to the CM on the occasion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Tanvi The Great Anupam Kher
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump repeats ‘stopped India-Pak war’, ‘5 jets down’ claims, Cong keeps count, cites ‘silver jubilee’

The US President calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi his friend and a fantastic leader, but keeps providing ammunition to the Opposition in India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, in Howrah, Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The BJP government trying to implement the NRC in Bengal by branding our people as Bangladeshis

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT