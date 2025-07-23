Madhya Pradesh declares 'Tanvi the Great' film tax free in the state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday declared "Tanvi the Great" film tax free in the state.

The announcement was made after actor and film's director Anupam Kher met CM Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

After watching the film with Kher, Yadav announced to make it tax free in the state.

"Today in Bhopal, I got the opportunity to watch his film 'Tanvi The Great' with famous actor and director Anupam Kher. I announce to make the film tax free in Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said.

He described it as a "touching" film dedicated to the "struggle, determination and dreams of an autistic girl".

He said that it will inspire people to be more sensitive, humane and kind towards specially-abled children.

On the occasion, film's lead actor Shubhangi Dutt and child artist Viraj Aggarwal were also present, an official said.

CM Yadav congratulated Kher for making a "film with a great purpose".

Kher also presented his book "Different But No Less" to the CM on the occasion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.