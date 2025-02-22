Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Odela 2’ teaser unveiled at Mahakumbh

The teaser for Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming supernatural thriller Odela 2 was unveiled at Mahakumbh on Saturday, show photos and videos shared by screenwriter Sampath Nandi.

“A divine start at the pious place,” Sampath captioned his post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-minute-52-second-long video features Tamannaah as Shiva Shakti, a staunch devotee of Shiva who is determined to save her community from being ravaged by the devil.

Set in a fictional village, Odela 2 also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in key roles. Additionally, the cast includes Murli Sharma, Pooja Reddy and Dayanand Reddy. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, Odela 2 is a sequel to the 2022 crime thriller Odela Railway Station.

“In a remote village, steeped in rich cultural heritage and age-old traditions, its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces,” reads the official synopsis of the film on IMDb.

The first-look poster of Odela 2 was dropped by the makers on March 8 last year to mark the occasion of Shivratri.

Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for the upcoming Telugu film, set to hit screens soon. Soundararajan has handled the cinematography for Odela 2.

Tamannaah last appeared in Neeraj Pandey’s 2024 Netflix thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta and Divya Dutta.