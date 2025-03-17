MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for Netflix action thriller ‘Gandhari’

Directed by Devashish Makhija, the upcoming film is written and produced by Kanika under the banner of Kathha Pictures

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.03.25, 01:10 PM
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of ‘Gandhari’

Taapsee Pannu on the sets of ‘Gandhari’ Instagram

Actress Taapsee Pannu has completed shooting for her upcoming Netflix film Gandhari, she said on Monday.

“If there is a NOS mode for human body I experienced it in this film, if there is something called running on fuel of grit and determination , I saw it in this film. If there is something called unified goal of “make it happen” I felt it in this film,” the 36-year-old actress wrote alongside a set of behind-the-scenes pictures.

“Every time I decide to go against the tide I forget there is a price to pay, a burnout like never before, but some bruises give a feeling of contentment like never before.

We gave it all! Bringing it to u soon. Our #Gandhari,” she added.

The first image in the carousel features a blindfolded Taapsee surrounded by a group of children. The following photos show Taapsee posing for pictures with director Devashish Makhija, Kanika Dhillon, and Ishwak Singh. A chocolate cake carrying the text “Gandhari, It’s a wrap” featured in the photos.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “As the title suggests, this movie is all about awakening one’s inner powers and achieving the victory of good over evil,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “waiting for it.”

Directed by Devashish Makhija, the upcoming Netflix film is written and produced by Kanika Dhillon under the banner of Kathha Pictures. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

Taapsee and Kaninka previously collaborated on Haseen Dillruba (2021) and its follow-up Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which dropped on the streaming platform on August 9, 2024.

Taapsee was last seen in the comedy movie Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also appear in Barath Neelakantan’s sci-fi project Alien.

Taapsee Pannu Gandhari Netflix Films Kanika Dhillon
