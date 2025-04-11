Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon tease ‘Haseen Dillruba 3’

Actress Taapsee Pannu and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon on Thursday shared cryptic posts hinting at a third instalment in Netflix’s popular Haseen Dillruba film series.

Dhillon re-shared one of Taapsee’s Instagram stories which read, “Rani and her charm as well as her interesting stories. Missing the madness Pandit Ji.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post alludes to the fictional thriller writer Dinesh Pandit, whose novels play a central role in the films.

Replying to Pannu’s post, Dhillon wrote on her Instagram story, “The wait won’t last that long Rani ji! Panditji is already onto the agli kitaab. Iss wali mein there is Paagalpan x 3.”

The actress, who is currently gearing up for Devashish Makhija’s Gandhari, reshared Dhillon’s post with the caption, “Let’s ask the audience, who gave us so much love. What twist are you expecting in this unexpected life of Rani this time?”

The original 2021 film, Haseen Dillruba, is directed by Vinil Mathew. The thriller stars Pannu as Rani Kashyap and Vikrant Massey as Rishabh "Rishu" Saxena. Haseen Dillruba revolves around Rani and Rishabh’s ingenious attempts to cover up the murder of the former’s lover Neel Tripathi (Harshvardhan Rane), employing strategies detailed in Dinesh Pandit's gripping thriller Kasauli Ka Kahar. The movie also features Aditya Srivastava in a key role.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to the 2021 Netflix pulp thriller, saw Pannu and Massey reprising their roles from the original film. The sequel, which premiered on the streamer on August 9 last year, also stars Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba explores Rani and Rishabh’s attempts to escape the clutches of cop Mrityunjay Paswan Tripathi (Jimmy), bent on unravelling the truth behind his nephew, Neel’s death.

Backed by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films, the Jayprad Desai-directed thriller is penned by Kanika Dhillon, who also wrote the screenplay for the original movie.