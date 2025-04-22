Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ breaches Rs 75-crore mark in India, ‘Kesari 2’ inches towards Rs 35 crore

While Sunny Deol’s Jaat crossed the Rs 75-crore mark at the domestic box office in 12 days, Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari: Chapter 2 earned close to Rs 35 crore nett in India since its April 18 release, according to latest trade reports.

As per trade figures with industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Jaat released in theatres on April 10 with an opening day collection of Rs 9.5 crore nett, which was almost a fourth of Sunny Deol’s previous theatrical release Gadar 2’s Day 1 collection of Rs 40 crore nett in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film earned Rs 61.65 crore nett in its first week. Its second week in theatres started with a collection of Rs 4 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 8 crore nett over the weekend, and Rs 1.86 crore nett on Monday.

The total collection of Jaat now stands at Rs 76.26 crore nett.

Last Friday, Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday’s Kesari Chapter 2 hit theatres, opening with a collection of Rs 7.5 crore nett — significantly lower than Akshay’s previous release Sky Force, which raked in Rs 12.25 crore nett on its first day in January.

On Day 2 (Saturday), the Kesari sequel earned Rs 9.75 crores, followed by Rs 12 crore on Day 3 (Sunday) and Rs 4.5 crore on Day 4 (Monday). Kesari: Chapter 2’s domestic collection now stands at Rs 34 crore nett.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2019 war drama Kesari.

While the first film chronicled the Battle of Saragarhi, this sequel shifts focus to the courtroom, narrating the lesser-known story of C. Sankaran Nair, a fiery lawyer who took on the British Empire following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.