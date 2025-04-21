Sudipta Chakraborty slams Arindam Sil for claiming some celebs took money to attend RG Kar protest

Actor-director Arindam Sil’s claim that some Tollywood celebrities took money to participate in protests following the RG Kar rape and murder case has sparked sharp reactions, with actress Sudipta Chakraborty asking Sil to either name those he was referring to or retract his statement publicly. .

In a recent interview to a Bengali news portal, Sil alleged that a few actors accepted phones or money as an “appearance fee” to be seen at the protest rallies. “For such a major movement, some were paid or given phones to be present. Their friends have spoken about it,” Sil reportedly said, without naming any individual.

The protests, which took place in August last year after the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College, saw participation of several students, doctors and Tollywood personalities.

Responding to Sil’s claim, Sudipta Chakraborty wrote a strongly-worded post on social media on Sunday evening, tagging the director.

“Respected Arindam da, I work in Tollygunge. I am writing this from the greenroom of a studio here. I have not heard anything of this sort till now — maybe I don’t know the ‘right’ people. Still, I am also a woman, also a part of this industry, and I, too, walked the streets during the protest. I find this allegation deeply insulting and extremely uncomfortable,” the actress wrote.

She further urged Sil to either name those he was referring to or publicly retract the statement.

“Since you have made this accusation, I request you to disclose the names of the women artists you are referring to. If not, please withdraw the statement via the same platform.”

Earlier this month, junior doctors at RG Kar had revealed that they had received donations worth Rs 3.5 crore in the aftermath of the incident. A public convention was held on the hospital premises, where a detailed account of funds received and expenses incurred was presented.

Text messages to Arindam Sil went unanswered at the time of filing this report.