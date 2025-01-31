‘Cobra Kai’ S6 Part 3 to ‘You’ S5: Netflix drops sneak peek into 2025 shows

Streaming Platform Netflix on Thursday unveiled its 2025 lineup, dropping sneak peek videos, first-look posters and key details about its upcoming titles. From the action-packed final instalment of Cobra Kai Season 6 to the gripping conclusion of You, the streamer promises a diverse mix of thrillers, dramas and mysteries in the months ahead. Here’s a quick look.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3:

“The stakes have never been higher,” says a voiceover in the new sneak peek video which follows Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in different one-on-one training sessions with students, preparing for the remaining fights of Sekai Taikai World Tournament. This new teaser clarifies that the tournament will continue despite the death of Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee) during a skirmish that broke out in the final episode of Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2.

Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Yuji Okumoto and Griffin Santopietro will reprise their roles from the previous instalments in the third and final part of Cobra Kai Season 6, slated to hit the streamer on February 13.

The series is written and executive produced by Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

You Season 5:

Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg, a stalker-turned-serial killer, in the final season of the thriller series. “Hello You... Let's get to know each other better before we bid one last farewell,” he says in the new teaser video, which promises a fitting end to this book-loving, hopeless romantic’s pathological obsession with the women he claims to love.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’s eponymous novel, all 10 episodes of You Season 6 will premiere on the streamer on April 24.

As per media reports, Sera Gamble, who originally developed You with Greg Berlanti and ran the show for its first four seasons, will be replaced as showrunner by executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo for the fifth season.

Zero Day:

Coming to Netflix on February 20, Robert De Niro’s maiden OTT series stars the veteran actor as former US President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack that claimed the lives of 3,402 people. In addition to starring in the series, De Niro is also producing it alongside Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Michael S. Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman. All six episodes of the limited series will be directed by Lesli Linka Glatter of Homeland fame. Zero Day also stars Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton and Joan Allen in key roles.

Other films and shows:

Netflix has dropped the first-look poster of Guillermo del Toro‘s Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac, and revealed that the film will be released on the platform in November.

Additionally, the streamer has unveiled a first-look image for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, starring Daniel Craig, Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church. The film will mark the return of detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) in his “most dangerous case yet.” Further details about the cast, crew and release date of the film are yet to be announced.

Other titles dropping on Netflix soon include Survival of the Thickest Season 2 (March 27), Ginny & Georgia Season 3 (June 5), With Love, Meghan (March 4), Kinda Pregnant (February 5), Wayward (TBA) and A Copenhagen Love Story (February 26).