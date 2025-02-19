Stand-up comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath, Sapan Verma to perform at Kolkata Comic Con

Stand-up comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath, Sapan Verma and Rohan Joshi are set to perform live at Kolkata’s first Comic Con, a two-day event celebrating various pop culture fandoms.

The event will be held on February 22 and 23 in the city’s Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

“Hello Kolkata. I have big news. I have private property in Kolkata. It’s called Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan,” Biswa said in a video. “Coming there to perform at my private show,” he added, alluding to the name of the venue.

A video shared by Comic Con India’s Instagram page features Rohan and Sapan announcing their Kolkata gigs. “People of Kolkata. Hi, I am Sapan Varma and I’m very excited because I’m performing as a part of Kolkata Comic Con this time,” Sapan said in the video.

“Double the drama & non-stop laughs with @mojorojo and @sapanv. Catch them live at the first-ever Kolkata Comic Con,” reads the caption of the video.

New York Times best-selling author John Layman, known for writing popular comic book series like Chew and Marvel Zombies vs. The Army of Darkness, will be present at the Kolkata edition of Comic Con on Day 1.

American writer and cartoonist Bill Golliher, known for his work with Archie Comics, is also among the international guests who are set to attend the event. Fans will get a chance to meet him on Day 2 of Comic Con.

The special guests will be hosting exclusive meet-and-greets, insightful panel discussions and autograph sessions that fans cannot miss.

Among the local talents, visitors will get the chance to meet Bengali comic artist Harsho Mohan Chattoraj, and representatives from Chariot Comics and Holy Cow Entertainment.

South Asian esports company NODWIN Gaming will bring an electrifying gaming experience featuring exclusive showcases from leading brands like Lenovo, PlayStation and Logitech.

Attendees can also dive into an immersive Chandrayaan VR experience, compete in community tournaments, test their skills on high-speed racing simulators and enjoy a dedicated family-friendly board game zone.

Speaking about the debut edition, Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, said, “We are beyond thrilled to bring Comic Con India to Kolkata for the very first time. This city has always been a powerhouse of art, literature, and storytelling, making it the perfect destination for our next big pop culture celebration. From legendary comic creators and international artists to thrilling performances, immersive experiential zones, and exclusive collectibles, we have curated an unforgettable experience for fans. Kolkata’s passionate and ever-growing geek community deserves a world-class platform, and we can’t wait to see the city come alive with the energy and creativity.”