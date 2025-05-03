Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Feluda Pherot: Jawto Kando Kathmandute’ to premiere this Durga Puja

Five years after completing production, Srijit Mukherji’s Feluda Pherot: Jawto Kando Kathmandute, based on the popular detective novel series by Satyajit Ray, is set to release this puja, the director announced on Ray’s birth anniversary on Friday.

Starring Tota Roy Choudhury as Feluda with Anirban Chakrabarti and Kalpan Mitra reprising their roles as Jatayu and Topse, Jawto Kando Kathmandute marks the second season of Feluda Pherot series on Addatimes.

The series debuted with Chinnomostar Obhishaap, which premiered in 2019.

“After five long years of waiting and more waiting, on the birth anniversary of the Master, here goes the Trio's final hurrah with me-পুজো হোক ফেলুদাময়,” Srijit wrote on Instagram alongside a graphic poster of the series, which also features Kharaj Mukherjee, who is set to play the infamous antagonist Maganlal Meghraj.

The filmmaker’s recent Feluda adaptation, Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr, premiered on Hoichoi on December 20, 2024.

Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr is the second season of Hoichoi’s Feludar Goyendagiri series. In the first season, Darjeeling Jawmjawmat (2022), Feluda and his companions solve a murder mystery in the misty hills of Darjeeling.

In Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr, the trio embark on a vacation to Kashmir, which, needless to mention, leads them to a murder investigation.

Last year, the filmmaker announced that Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr will mark the end of his journey as a director for the Feluda web series on all OTT platforms.

Srijit Mukherji, whose recent film Killbill Society, a sequel to his acclaimed 2012 film Hemlock Society, hit the theatre on April 11, is currently gearing up for his new project Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, expected to go on floors in June. The period drama stars Dibyajyoti Dutta as Shree Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, with Subhashree Ganguly set to play the iconic Nati Binodini. Indraneil Sengupta and Ishaa Saha also play key roles.