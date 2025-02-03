Srijit Mukherji announces ‘Hemlock Society’ sequel starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Koushani Mukherjee

Thirteen years after Hemlock Society, director Srijit Mukherji is set to return with its much-anticipated sequel, Killbill Society, he announced on Sunday.

In the sequel, Parambrata Chattopadhyay is set to reprise his role as Ananda Kar, an intellectual and enigmatic figure who leads Killbill Society. According to producers SVF, the film delves into human suffering and its complexities, ultimately evolving into a journey of healing, purpose, and an unexpected revelation that changes everything.

Set to begin production soon, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Koushani Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, Arijita Mukherjee, and Anindya Chatterjee.

Released in 2012, Hemlock Society starred Koel Mallick and Parambrata Chatterjee, with Dipankar De, Roopa Ganguly, and Saheb Chatterjee in key roles. The film explored themes of life, death, and second chances, complemented by Anupam Roy’s evocative soundtrack.

The story of Hemlock Society followed Meghna (Koel), a heartbroken woman who contemplates suicide, and Ananda, the founder of the unconventional Hemlock Society, which trains people in ending their lives painlessly. Through a series of lessons and interactions, Meghna begins to see life from a different perspective.

Killbill Society will be Koushani’s first collaboration with Srijit. She was last seen in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s blockbuster Durga Puja release Bohurupi in 2024. Parambrata was last seen in Srijit’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei.

Srijit is currently shooting for Winkle Twinkle, an adaptation of Bratya Basu’s eponymous play, with Parambrata and Ritwick Chakraborty.